Accountant accused of $465k fraud could face more charges

7th Jun 2017 5:25 PM | Updated: 8th Jun 2017 5:41 AM
A MAN accused of fraudulently obtaining funds while acting as the president of a rugby union organisation looks to be facing more fraud charges.

The former president of CQ Rugby Union and accountant Ian John Coombe represented himself in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday on one count of fraud.

It will be alleged that in June of 2015, Coombe fraudulently obtained $465,000 through a loan while acting as the president of the local sporting governing body.

However, it was revealed in court a further seven fraud charges could be laid.

Mr Coombe said his lawyer had received a request from police, via email, that they wanted a one-month adjournment to provide more evidence.

Magistrate Cameron Press requested an explanation from police prosecution.

The police prosecutor said he had spoken with the arresting officer on June 1, who was waiting further business registrations information and the Office of Fair Trading to identify whether other matters would eventuate.

"There's potentially a further seven fraud (charges)," the prosecutor said.

Mr Press pointed out the brief of evidence was requested in February.

"I would like the matter to be dealt with," Mr Coombe told the magistrate when asked if he wanted a hearing date set.

The matter has been set down for hearing on August 21 by Mr Press.

"That's the day the prosecution will have to prove its case," he said.

