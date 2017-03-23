Acclaimed Bundaberg artist Nobby Clark dies, aged 92

CRAFTSMAN: Renowned artist Arthur "Nobby” Clark with his signature creation, the Denizens of the Deep installation at the Bargara Cultural Centre.

WELL-KNOWN wood carver Arthur "Nobby" Clark passed away peacefully, at Gracehaven, on Tuesday.

The acclaimed Bundaberg artist was known for his wooden creations such as Denizens of the Deep.

Nobby's son Ian Clark said his health took a turn for the worst last year and deteriorated rapidly.

"Dad went into care at Gracehaven six weeks ago," he said.

"This year was rough for him."

The 92-year-old created thousands of wood sculptures from life size turtles to small intricate carvings of native birds and mammals.

Nobby's wife Betty Clark, who is deaf and blind, was set to move from RSL Fairway to Gracehaven the day he died.

Nobby's positive attitude shone through when he spoke with the NewsMail in 2014.

"Never say never" and "live life to the fullest" were the words the than 90-year-old Arthur Clark lived by.

Nobby said he would not let life get in the way of living and continued to work daily on his passion, wood carving.

"Nothing holds me back," Mr Clark told the NewsMail.

"I've been carving since I was 60, and I'll be carving until the day I die."

GREAT SKILL: Nobby Clarke working on a small woodcarving of a fish in his workshop at home in 2013. Mike Knott BUN010913NBY1

Nobby was first introduced to the world of woodwork more than 80 years ago when he was 9.

His grandmother bought him his first carpenter's tool kit and the interest in wood bloomed from then.

One of Mr Clark's life achievements was breaking the attendance record at the local art gallery when his Barrier Reef wood carving was on show.

"I'm very proud that the attendance record hit 5028 in just 28 days, breaking all records," he said.

Members of the public is invited to attend his funeral tomorrow, 11.30am at Branyan Gardens.