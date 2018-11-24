Menu
Accidental shooting near Armidale overnight

Rae Wilson
by
24th Nov 2018 3:59 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man was injured in what is believed to be an accidental shooting in the state's west.

It has been alleged two men, aged 20 and 47, and one teenage boy, aged 15, were driving a utility at a property on Rockvale Road, Thalgarrah, near Armidale about 8.30pm on Friday.

Police have been told the group was hunting when the 20-year-old driver was shot in the back of his right shoulder.

Emergency services were called to the property about 10pm, before NSW Ambulance Paramedics took the man to Armidale Hospital for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

He is being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital for specialist referral and monitoring.

Detectives attached to New England Police District established a crime scene at the property and seized the firearm believed to be involved.

As inquiries continue, the public are reminded to always ensure safe and responsible practice when handling firearms.
 

