Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics. David Nielsen
Breaking

Accident causing traffic delays on Bruce Highway

15th Sep 2018 3:27 PM

BREAKING: An accident on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha is causing significant delays for motorists in the northbound lanes.

A police media spokesman said traffic was still fairly bad following a three car nose-to-tail accident on the northbound side of the highway near the Sunshine Motorway exit.

At witness said traffic was backed up past Aussie World.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokeswoman said all injuries were minor and only one patients was currently being treated by crews.

More to come.

accident bruce highway
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    'Hearts are broken': 8yo girl mourned at netball tournament

    premium_icon 'Hearts are broken': 8yo girl mourned at netball tournament

    News IT WAS a day marked by heartache and pain at Bundaberg SuperPark.

    • 15th Sep 2018 4:51 PM
    Heron Island Resort is getting a million dollar makeover

    Heron Island Resort is getting a million dollar makeover

    News The upgrades are expected to lure more tourists to the island

    Welfare card roll-out obscures future of cash-only markets

    premium_icon Welfare card roll-out obscures future of cash-only markets

    Politics Will small businesses be affected by arrival of the cashless card?

    14-year-old in coma two weeks after being hit by truck

    14-year-old in coma two weeks after being hit by truck

    News Boy in serious but stable condition 2 weeks after being hit by truck

    Local Partners