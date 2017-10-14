ACCC warns of scammers circulating for information online

THIS Stay Smart Online Week, the ACCC is warning the community to watch out for common online scams.

So far in 2017, the ACCC's Scamwatch site has received more than 51,000 reports of scammers trying to con people online.

Online scam losses total nearly $37million for the year, with people aged 45 to 54 most likely to lose money.

"It's difficult to spot a scammer online these days as they go to great lengths to trick the public and steal personal information and money,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

The top three online scams are phishing, false billing, and buying and selling.

Ms Rickard said there were some simple techniques members of the public could employ to avoid being stung by online scams.

"While scammers are often after your money, they're also trying to steal your personal information, which is just as valuable,” she said.

"It's important to safeguard your personal details online the same way you would your wallet.

"If you're ever contacted out of the blue - particularly via email - by someone asking you to pay a bill, complete a survey or update your passwords, it pays to be sceptical.

"If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

For more advice, go to www.scamwatch.gov.au.