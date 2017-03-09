ACCC rejects request to cap car insurance commissions

REQUEST DENIED: The ACCC issued its final determination denying authorisation to 16 insurance companies to agree to a cap of 20% on commissions paid to car dealers who sell their add-on insurance products.

THE ACCC has denied a bid from insurance companies for an intended cap on commissions earned on add-on insurance products.

The ACCC issued its final determination denying authorisation to 16 insurance companies to agree to a cap of 20% on commissions paid to car dealers who sell their add-on insurance products.

"The ACCC is denying authorisation because we believe this proposal is unlikely to change sales incentives or the quality of products, and consumers will still be sold products without being given adequate information or opportunity to make a considered decision,” chairman Rod Sims said.

"While insurers would benefit from a cap at the expense of car dealers, this conduct is likely to lessen competition between insurers, including by creating greater opportunities for explicit or tacit collusion and greater shared knowledge between insurers of competitors' costs.”

The ACCC published a draft determination in mid-February proposing to deny authorisation.

The insurers did not provide a submission in response to the draft determination.