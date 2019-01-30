Menu
TIGER POWER: Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi scores for Easts earlier this year.
Sport

Academy to provide new opportunity with Tigers' help

30th Jan 2019 9:11 AM
RUGBY LEAGUE: It may be too late for a Christmas but a new development academy is to provide local players with another avenue to higher competition.

Easts Tigers have announced a partnership with Shalom College and the introduction of a Wide Bay Development Academy to assist in providing help to players in the region with a new pathway to the Intrust Super Cup.

The club said it was excited about the opportunity to work in the Wide Bay region and kicked off its first session on Monday.

Shalom College rugby league co-ordinator Neil Feather said the school was "exceptionally proud to have an association with a club as steeped in tradition as Easts Tigers”.

"They are providing both the students of our college and those of the wider Wide Bay community a fantastic new, opportunity to pursue their sporting dreams, but also develop as young men,” Feather said.

Easts Tigers CEO Brian Torpy said the club was looking forward to the partnership, particularly given the league players which had come from the Wide Bay.

"We are excited to be able to partner with a school such as Shalom College and work in the Wide Bay region which has been a history of successful Rugby League players,” Torpy said.

"Most recently Felise and Patrick Kaufusi have come through the Easts Tigers system, due to the affiliation between Melbourne Storm and Easts Tigers and are both Shalom College alumni.

"Easts Tigers would also like to thank Beds R Us Bundaberg, The Waves Leagues Club, Greensill Farming and Shawline embroidery for their sponsorship and support of the program.

"We are proud to have them on board.”

Bundaberg News Mail

