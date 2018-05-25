EMPOWERMENT: Academy for potential

AN initiative to support and empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls launched at three Bundaberg high schools this week.

The Palaszczuk Government committed $3.4 million to the innovative program that helps girls stay engaged in school.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the Girls Academy program focused on mentoring and well-being support, which would help pave the way to a brighter future.

The Girls Academy works with more than 40 schools across Australia, with full-time staff on site delivering a program to encourage attendance, improve academic performance, build confidence, enhance health and well-being, and strengthen cultural connection.

The three schools are among seven in Queensland at which the Girls Academy began operating at the start of Term 1 this year.

Girls Academy Queensland regional manager Renee Crilly said the Girls Academy delivers Australia's leading in-school program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander girls.

"Kids need role models and mentors and we put staff on school grounds full-time to work with these girls and help them realise their full potential," Ms Crilly said.

"Research published last year showed an almost 18 per cent gap in Queensland between indigenous and non-indigenous students finishing high school. With our comprehensive program, we get the girls coming to class, striving to do their best, and planning for their future."

Kepnock State High School Year 10 student Shanell Johnson said the Girls Academy staff had provided a relaxing space for she and her friends at lunch times.

"It has also provided a positive environment where I can feel safe and free to be myself," Shanell said.

"They have helped me to improve my attendance and make coming to school a lot easier."

Member for Bundaberg David Batt said the Girls Academy was a program creating environments within schools where female indigenous students receive the support and guidance needed to help them realise their full potential.