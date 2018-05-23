Academies unveiled in Bundaberg

STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt will be unveiling the plaques at all three Girls Academy launches in Bundaberg this week.

The Girls Academy program, an initiative of Role Models and Leaders Australia, is available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Girls from Years 7 to 12 and is implemented through state high schools across Australia.

The program activities are designed with emphasis on four main objectives; increasing school attendance, advancing academic and personal achievement, improving Year 12 graduation rates and facilitate post-school transition planning.

Mr Batt said he felt honoured to have been invited to conduct the unveiling at the Girls Academy launches this week.

"The program helps our school aged female indigenous students in so many different ways, working towards improving things like health, nutrition, emotional well-being and employment opportunities by working through leadership training, mentoring, sport and extra-curricular programs.

"These girls are the future mothers and leaders of the indigenous community, and Girls Academy aims to empower and motivate them for the future, which I think is fantastic.

"Girls Academy creates an environment within schools where girls receive the support and guidance needed to help them realise their full potential.

"With reconciliation coming up on May 27, I think it's really important that we acknowledge that there is still a gap that exists between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians and that there is great work being done towards ultimately closing that gap.”