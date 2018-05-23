Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt.
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Community

Academies unveiled in Bundaberg

23rd May 2018 2:04 PM

STATE Member for Bundaberg David Batt will be unveiling the plaques at all three Girls Academy launches in Bundaberg this week.

The Girls Academy program, an initiative of Role Models and Leaders Australia, is available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Girls from Years 7 to 12 and is implemented through state high schools across Australia.

The program activities are designed with emphasis on four main objectives; increasing school attendance, advancing academic and personal achievement, improving Year 12 graduation rates and facilitate post-school transition planning.

Mr Batt said he felt honoured to have been invited to conduct the unveiling at the Girls Academy launches this week.

"The program helps our school aged female indigenous students in so many different ways, working towards improving things like health, nutrition, emotional well-being and employment opportunities by working through leadership training, mentoring, sport and extra-curricular programs.

"These girls are the future mothers and leaders of the indigenous community, and Girls Academy aims to empower and motivate them for the future, which I think is fantastic.

"Girls Academy creates an environment within schools where girls receive the support and guidance needed to help them realise their full potential.

"With reconciliation coming up on May 27, I think it's really important that we acknowledge that there is still a gap that exists between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians and that there is great work being done towards ultimately closing that gap.”

bundaberg david batt mp girls academy
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Shame and fear silence Bundaberg rape victims

    premium_icon Shame and fear silence Bundaberg rape victims

    News Experts fear number of sexual violence victims could by much higher than official crime figures show

    Bundy sisters' home jewellery business goes global

    premium_icon Bundy sisters' home jewellery business goes global

    Business 'Getting orders from interstate or overseas is really exciting'

    WORK: 20 jobs in Bundy you can apply for right now

    WORK: 20 jobs in Bundy you can apply for right now

    News A list of 20 available jobs in and around Bundaberg.

    Costly night out gets woman banned from town's only pub

    premium_icon Costly night out gets woman banned from town's only pub

    News Her options are limited after lifetime ban from the only pub in town

    • 23rd May 2018 3:23 PM

    Local Partners