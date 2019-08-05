Academic shoots down 11 'questionable claims' about the reef

SEEKING CLARITY: Dr Peter Ridd says a lot of reported 'facts' about the Great Barrier Reef are simply not scientifically established.

SEEKING CLARITY: Dr Peter Ridd says a lot of reported 'facts' about the Great Barrier Reef are simply not scientifically established. Matt Taylor GLA220519HERON

AHEAD of his arrival in Bundaberg for the start of his speaking tour, controversial academic Peter Ridd has refuted what he says are 11 questionable claims about the Great Barrier Reef.

Dr Ridd, whose tour is backed by Canegrowers, will hold a public presentation at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on Monday, August 12.

Professor Peter Ridd. Cameron Laird

Questionable claim 1: The reef is being smothered by mud/sediment from farms.

Peter says: It has been known for half a century that there is virtually no mud from the land that reaches the reef which is mostly over 50km from the coast.

The sand on the reefs are pristine white sand made from ancient pieces of broken coral.

Even the fringing reefs close to the coast, which are not part of the Great Barrier Reef and only have about 1% of the coral, are unaffected by mud from the land.

These fringing reefs are often naturally very muddy due to thousands of years of sediment that has been deposited in these areas.

Waves caused by strong winds stir the seabed and produce muddy water.

Geological evidence indicates this has always occurred and any extra effect from farming is so small that it is immeasurable.

Questionable claim 2: Plumes of mud carried in river floods are killing the reef.

Peter says: Plumes of river flood water rarely reach the reef.

When they do, such as in early 2019 after the Townsville floods, they only reached a handful of the 3000 reefs for a few days.

Those reefs are unlikely to see another flood plume for many years or even a decade.

In addition, by the time the flood water reaches the reef, almost all the mud has dropped out of suspension.

Discoloured water that is sometimes seen in photographs of the plumes is similar to tea - it is largely organic and does not settle on the reef.

Questionable claim 3: fertiliser is causing Crown of Thorns Starfish plagues that eat coral.

Peter says: It is claimed that fertiliser from farms supplies food for the larvae of the coral-eating starfish.

However, the experts on starfish plagues have stated that the link between farm fertiliser and starfish plagues is "unresolved”.

It is notable that the most prolonged starfish plagues have been in the Swains Reefs which are the most distant from the coast (200km) and completely unaffected by run-off from the land.

Questionable claim 4: Crown of Thorns Starfish plagues are unnatural.

Peter says: Crown of Thorns Starfish are a native species and are as Australian as kangaroos and koalas.

They are not a feral animal like cane toads or rabbits.

Geological evidence indicates they have occasionally reached plague proportions for thousands of years before European settlement.

Questionable claim 5: Pesticides from farms are killing the reef.

Peter says: Pesticides are in such small concentrations that they are mostly undetectable with the most sensitive scientific equipment in the ocean close to the coast.

Further offshore on the Great Barrier Reef, scientists rarely bother to try to measure them because concentrations are far too low.

Questionable claim 6: Pharmaceuticals from human waste is a risk to the reef.

Peter says: Scientists claim that medical drugs that pass through the body into the sewage system are a "medium risk” to the reef.

However, none of the measurements were taken on the reef, almost all were taken on the outlet pipe of sewage treatment plants and even these levels were very low.

No account was taken of the massive dilution that occurs between the coast and the reefs that are generally about 50km from the coast.

Questionable claim 7: The water quality of reefs waters is degraded.

Peter says: The water that surrounds the Great Barrier Reef is as pure and sparkling blue as the Pacific Ocean that surrounds it.

The same amount of ocean water comes into, and out of, the reef waters in eight hours as come from all the rivers on the