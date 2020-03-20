Menu
Fever Clinic at the Bundaberg Hospital.
Abuse towards health care workers won’t be tolerated at clinics

20th Mar 2020 5:20 PM
PATIENCE is a virtue, and one which health care workers across the region are urging patients to show throughout this health crisis.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service have released a statement urging the community to show support for each other and healthcare workers, as more people present to Wide Bay fever clinics – “some of whom, regrettably, have been behaving aggressively and abusively”.

“We understand members of the community might feel concerned about recent confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wide Bay – but we are reminding people of the importance of testing key groups,” the statement read.

“As per the national testing guidelines, people will not be tested in our COVID-19 fever clinics unless they have been overseas in the past 14 days and have a fever or respiratory symptoms; or have a had close contact with a known confirmed case.

“There is no need for our community to panic.”

WBHHS said it would not tolerate violence, aggression or verbal abuse towards their staff, who are dedicated to providing the best possible health service to the community.

“We are here to help you – there is no excuse for abuse,” the statement read.

“We all have a role to play in protecting vulnerable people in our community.

“WBHHS continues to work with state and federal authorities as the COVID-19 situation evolves, and our local effort is being led by executive and senior staff with a great deal of experience in emergency planning and response.”

The community can play its part by continuing to practise good hygiene, including:

  • Clean your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rubs.
  • Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing.
  • Avoid touching your face, nose and mouth, and avoid shaking hands.
  • Stay home if you are unwell.
  • Avoid contact with anyone who is unwell – try to stay 1.5m away from anyone coughing or sneezing.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

