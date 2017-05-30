25°
News

'Absurd': MP slammed, small coastal township wants out of electorate

Tegan Annett
| 30th May 2017 4:30 AM
REDISTRIBUTION: Flynn MP is under fire as Moore Park Beach residents want out of his electorate.
REDISTRIBUTION: Flynn MP is under fire as Moore Park Beach residents want out of his electorate.

MEMBER for Flynn Ken O'Dowd has been slammed by Moore Park Beach residents, who want out of his electorate.

Nine submissions from Moore Park Beach residents have been made to the Australian Electoral Commission, pleading that the region be aligned with Hinkler instead of Flynn.

The submissions are part of the seven-yearly redistribution of Federal Electorate Divisions.

Despite the backlash, voting results from the 4670 postcode, which includes Moore Park Beach, Avondale and Oakwood among other north-west towns of Bundaberg, show Mr O'Dowd had the majority support at every polling booth.

The Gladstone-based politician nabbed 1813 votes at the seven polling booths.

That figure is just one tick off the 1814 votes that Mr O'Dowd won the election with over Labor's Zac Beers.

Mr O'Dowd said it would be a "juggling act" if he was to lose Moore Park Beach, because it's likely he would lose South Kolan, Oakwood and Avondale too.

Most of the submissions from Moore Park Beach residents claim Mr O'Dowd is not representing their region because they are 200kms away.

"To say I've been there once in three years is totally wrong; I've been there three or four times in the past 12 months," Mr O'Dowd said.

Mr O'Dowd added he secured $400,000 for the Moore Park Beach Surf Lifesavers, $20,000 to upgrade the region's war memorial.

To cover his electorate, which is twice the size of Tasmania, Mr O'Dowd drives up to 70,000kms a year.

Moore Park Beach resident Graham Hall said all his region's educational, commercial and medical needs were met in Bundaberg.

"In the last redistribution I was shocked to find we had moved from Hinkler to Flynn ... with which we have absolutely no connection," Mr Hall said.

"We are virtually disenfranchised."

Mr Hall's submission was one of nine requesting that Moore Park Beach be moved from Flynn to Hinkler.

The push was also backed by Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels, who said his job would be easier if he only had to deal with one Federal Member.

Ian Pickering said it was "absurd" that Moore Park Beach was in Flynn's electorate instead of Hinkler.

Meanwhile, Jean Hall described the situation as "madness".

"We have to travel almost 200kms to see our elected member in Gladstone when there is an MP just 20kms away," she said.

"With our small population we do not receive many visits from the Member for Flynn and I cannot blame him; he has a large electorate which is more allied with the mining and grazing industries."

Flynn is on par with the enrolment quota of 103,203, however Capricornia and Hinkler are under quota.

The votes

Here's how Mr O'Dowd stacked up in the 4670 postcode in the 2016 Federal Election:

  • Moore Park Beach: LNP had 33% of 327 votes.

 

  • Avondale: LNP had 42.86% of 177 votes.

 

  • South Bundaberg: LNP had 44.89% of 1095 votes.

 

  • Gooburrum: LNP had 48.47 of 702 votes.

 

  • Oakwood: LNP had 45.86% of 566 votes.
  • Sharon: LNP had 39.84% of 538 votes.
  • South Kolan: LNP had 53.17% of 594 votes.
