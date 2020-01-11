Menu
It seems Glenn Maxwell should really be playing for Australia.
'Absolute freak': Maxwell's all-time carnage

by Andrew McMurtry
10th Jan 2020 12:09 PM

GLENN Maxwell pulled out an absolute masterclass once again as the Melbourne Stars continued the Melbourne Renegades' horror start to the BBL season at Marvel Stadium.

While the Stars looked in trouble, needing 60 off the last 30 balls, Maxwell went nuts as he guided his side home with a scorching 83 runs off 45 balls, including seven huge sixes, on Friday night,.

What made the innings even more incredible was that Maxwell was 34 off 29 balls, hitting his final 49 runs in just 16 deliveries.

Maxwell, who had been having a heated battle with Renegades skipper Dan Christian throughout the night, silenced his counterpart with the brutal knock.

The Stars skipper said there was nothing in it.

"We've been texting each other all day and especially being close mates, just harmless banter," Maxwell said.

It was yet another phenomenal innings from Maxwell and it kept his Stars on top of the ladder.

The Renegades had earlier got off to the best start of the competition, after Shaun Marsh's 43-ball 63 and Marcus Harris's 42, and looked set to break their winless streak.

But the defending champs opened the door late, losing 5-22 in the last four overs.

Set 169 runs to win, the Stars lost leading run-scorer Marcus Stoinis for a third-ball duck and appeared well behind the eight-ball at 3-73 at the end of the 10th over.

Remarkably, Maxwell hit five sixes off his last 14 balls as he got the Stars over the line with an absurd display of hitting.

Cricket fans watching on couldn't believe what their eyes were seeing unfold in front of them.

The seven sixes raise an extra $1750 for the bushfire appeal as well. 

"There's still a lot of things we can work on," Maxwell said after the game alluding to the Stars' bowling, fielding and batting in the power play. 

Watch every single KFC BBL match LIVE & On-Demand on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

