Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo
An Abseiler has died in an accident near Gympie. File Photo Contributed
Breaking

Abseiler dies after cliff-face accident

2nd Mar 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An abseiler has tragically died in an accident where they became stuck partway down a cliff near Gympie this afternoon.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance service said the patient was assessed for critical injuries after they were called to the scene at Point Pure lookout at Bells Bridge around 12:30pm.

The abseiler was reportedly making their way down the side of the cliff when they became stuck several metres off the ground.

Emergency crews desperately worked to free the patient but were unable to save them.

A spokesman from Queensland Police said they were currently working to contact the next of kin of the deceased.

abseiling abseiling accident editors picks fatal crash gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Chief of NDIS provider in Bundy did time for fraud

    premium_icon Chief of NDIS provider in Bundy did time for fraud

    Crime A WOMAN convicted of fraud after stealing from a govt insurer is at the helm of a registered NDIS provider recently ordered to repay money to a client.

    Filmmaker exposes horrors awaiting backpackers in Australia

    premium_icon Filmmaker exposes horrors awaiting backpackers in Australia

    News No place for rogues in industry, says Bundy group

    Avo farm is packing a punch

    premium_icon Avo farm is packing a punch

    News Simpson Farms' using paper inserts

    Woman's bold bid to cash in on stolen identity

    premium_icon Woman's bold bid to cash in on stolen identity

    Crime Remaining charges 'slipped through the cracks'