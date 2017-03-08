Abs-olutely fabulous Ed is Bundy-bound

LADIES, meet Edward.

Mr Six-pack will be in Bundaberg next week and is one of the two Manpower members that hail from Queensland.

Like most of the performers, his move into the world of male revue entertainment wasn't something he had ever foreseen.

Aussies have been the flavour of the month, or perhaps now the decade, in the United States, and part of our appeal would have to be thanks to the 26 bronzed, impossibly well-built Aussie abmachines known here as Manpower, and in the US as the Thunder Down Under.

This year the lads are celebrating 15 years' residency at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where they are the only act to perform 13 shows over seven days every week to an endless wave of female fans.

At the same time there are two full-time touring groups who performed in Mexico, Canada, the US, Hong Kong and a three-week sell-out tour of the Netherlands.

They've appeared on US daytime television on countless occasions, and as ambassadors for Australia, they're a bunch of fellas wowing crowds and flying the flag for all things Aussie.

Edward, 27, was born in Sydney but raised on the Gold Coast, and didn't see himself performing on any kind of stage except perhaps for a sporting one when he was growing up.

"I've always been a sporty type. I was a swimmer for many years, I played rugby and cricket, I was always outside, I was always active; I think it's part and parcel of being an Aussie kid growing up on the Gold Coast."

Edward had worked in the fitness industry for "quite a few years" but prior to joining Manpower he had been setting himself up for a completely different career.

"I was studying primary school teaching at uni here on the Gold Coast. I'd always had a way with kids and enjoyed my nephews and nieces, I've always interacted well with them. I love the energy that kids bring, their innocence and positivity, it's infectious, and I wanted to be around that."

Edward was two years into the course when the opportunity to do a complete 180 with his life came up.

But how do you break it to your family that the dream you were following has been replaced with a slightly different one, requiring a lot fewer wardrobe choices?

Cast as the fireman, Edward says when he first performed he must have set a record for the most heartbeats per minute.

Now a seasoned performer, the nerves are gone and it's all about the entertainment.

"We want to keep it sexy and provocative, but at the same time we want it to be fun and funny, basically. You want to be enticed but you also want to have a laugh," he said.

Edward says that while the overseas trips are amazing, it's touring Australia that is the highlight.

Manpower is at Brothers Sports Club on March 17.