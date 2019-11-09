ABOUT FACE: ‘Insulting’ artwork removed from gallery

RSL members across Australia have made complaints about an artwork in the Violent Salt exhibition, currently on display at Artspace Mackay.

TWO controversial artworks deemed "insulting" and "highly offensive" by the Mackay RSL will be removed from an Artspace exhibition at the close of business today.

The decision comes just a week after Mackay Region Mayor Greg Williamson responded to complaints about the artworks, publicly announcing they would not be taken down as that would be undemocratic.

The Mackay Regional Council backflip was triggered by numerous complaints from veteran communities across Australia.

Abdul Abdullah's artwork (pictured) will be removed from Artspace Mackay.

"The CEO and I had a meeting yesterday with eight RSL delegates from our region about a piece of artwork in the Violent Salt exhibition," Cr Williamson said.

"There has been many comments about the effect the artwork is having and will have on the veteran community.

"We were given a very well put together letter from the RSL, outlining the current state of mental health and wellbeing in the veteran community.

"With that in mind, I've asked the CEO to remove the piece of artwork from our display."

In the letter delivered by the RSL Mackay Sub Branch, members said they believed it was inappropriate for council and government to support materials which may have a detrimental impact on Australian service personnel.

"We believe there is a significant conflict of interest in Government supporting the exhibiting of the artworks given that those Australian service personnel are the agents of the Government who instruct them to participate in any foreign conflict," the letter read.

Cr Williamson said the last thing he wanted was to have a display travelling around Australia with Mackay's name on it, that had any influence on the veterans' community or in the worst case scenario pushed "a veteran over the edge to suicide".

"It is particularly important when the Prime Minister has just announced this morning there may be a royal commission into veterans' suicide," he said.

"Now, having talked to the RSL community, I don't think the artwork is worthy of touring."

Cr Williamson said he had spoken to the Toowoomba mayor who had confirmed he would not be accepting the artwork when the Violent Salt exhibition toured the country.

The mayor of Noosa had similar feelings, he said.

"This is not about the exhibition as a whole, this is about that one artwork which probably doesn't fit," Cr Williamson said.

"At this stage we do not want to support something that will pose a threat to veterans."

The artworks titled For we are young and free and All let us rejoice were created by Perth artist Abdul Abdullah.

Cr Williamson confirmed the artist had been contacted about the removal of his artworks but Mr Abdullah's course of action "remains to be seen".