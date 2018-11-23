Life of popular young footballer celebrated

THE short life of talented rugby league player and budding Aboriginal artist Ashley Boney will be celebrated today at his funeral.

The 27-year-old affectionately known as "Bones" died in his sleep overnight November 8.

He had attended the funeral of a family friend earlier that day and after attending the wake had gone home to bed but tragically never woke.

As a special tribute to the popular young man, his coffin will be adorned with Aboriginal art including the names and hand prints of the family who loved him so much.

Aboriginal artist Kane Brunjes, who is related to the Boney family, provided the artwork.

"The artwork is based on Ashley's original artwork and I tried to translate that," Mr Brunjes said.

"His theme is the fish.

"Ashley was very proud of his Aboriginal heritage."

Aboriginal artist Kane Brunjes with Ashley Boney's coffin adorned with Aboriginal artwork. contributed

A talented rugby league five-eighth and half-back, Ashley played his junior football in Toowoomba with Brothers and Oakey before being taken to Sydney at age 17 where he played a season with the St George Dragons junior teams.

He returned to the Toowoomba Rugby League and played with the Gatton Hawks.

Ashley is survived by a large family including parents Rick and Lesha and his two sons of whom he was very proud, Chance, 5, and River, 2.

Ashley's aunt Karen said the family thought the artwork would be a fitting tribute to the young man.

"The family has links to Toomelah and a lot of the funerals there have artwork with a theme on the coffins," she said.

"We thought it would be good to do this for Ash."

Ashley Boney's last "grand final" was held today at the Hume Ridge Church of Christ.