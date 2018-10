FIRE ALARM: ABC Wide Bay's office on Woongarra St in Bundaberg's CBD.

BUNDABERG'S ABC office has been evacuated, forcing local radio programming off air.

A post on Facebook announced that ABC Wide Bay staff evacuated the Woongarra St office due to a fire alarm this morning.

Programming from ABC Western Queensland and ABC North Queensland was aired on ABC Wide Bay radio during the evacuation.

The Facebook post said investigations were continuing.

The NewsMail has contacted the ABC for comment.