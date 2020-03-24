ABC spreads love over air waves

SOCIAL distancing isn’t stopping ABC Wide Bay breakfast host David Dowsett from offering hugs, now they are just offered in virtual form.

Chief of staff at ABC Wide Bay Scott Lamond said they had already had a number of call ins but were hoping to share more. He said the idea started after David offered two interviewees virtual hugs on air as a way of support.

Mr Lamond said Suzie Evans from Oodies cafe was offered a virtual hug off the cuff on Monday morning and it went really well. Costa Georgiadis from Gardening Australia was phoned next who said ‘my hug fuel tank is running on red’ and from then on it has become part of the show.

Mr Lamond said they hoped people would continue to call to share the joy.

“We need to have some moments that we can smile about during these times,” he said.

“While we focus on keeping people informed it’s sort of nice to have time to share a smile or in this case, virtual hugs.” To receive a virtual hug phone 1300 221 001 during the breakfast program.