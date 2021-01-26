Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

ABC slammed for talking over ‘Invasion Day’ silence

by Rebecca Le May
26th Jan 2021 1:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

An ABC reporter has been lashed on social media for speaking during a minute's silence at an Invasion Day rally in Hobart.

"It's been interesting to see how many people have turned up to the rally. Behind me now, they're engaged in a minute's silence," Edith Bevin said.

"Obviously this is a day that marks what the Aboriginal community in Tasmania refer to as Invasion Day - the day (of) white settlement of Australia - and certainly there are a lot of placards about calling for that date to be changed, to be more inclusive."

As she continued her piece to camera, a woman approached and repeatedly asked 'how dare you?'

The reporter pushed through regardless, even when a man, presumably the camera operator, tried to move the angry woman away.

"Don't touch me," she said.

Another man was seen blocking the camera, positioning himself directly in front of Ms Bevin before he also was moved on.

The live link was then cut, with anchor Ros Childs saying: "We'll perhaps go back to Edith when that minute's silence has been completed."

Agnes Forrester tweeted: "Not sure who at the ABC thought crossing to the Hobart Invasion Day rally during their minute silence was a good idea. Went about as well as you would expect. Use your brains broadcasters."

Another tweet read: "Oooops ABC 'reporter' ignored the moment and then dopey Ros Child tries to cover it up and says 'we will return after the minute silence' . umm too late Ros."

Originally published as ABC slammed for talking over 'Invasion Day' silence

More Stories

abc australia day editors picks invasion day politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

        Premium Content Region’s own everyday hero receives OAM

        News The Governor-General has announced this year’s recipients for the Australia Day honours list, recognising one of the region’s own

        REVEALED: Region’s citizens of the year announced

        Premium Content REVEALED: Region’s citizens of the year announced

        News This year’s winners were named at the annual Bundaberg Regional Council Australia...

        Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

        Premium Content Bundy butcher takes flavour infusion to next level

        News Nothing quite says Australia Day like lamb snags and ginger beer and dreams of both...

        UNSUNG HERO: How new surf lifesaver helped injured neighbour

        Premium Content UNSUNG HERO: How new surf lifesaver helped injured neighbour

        News Surf Life Saving Queensland have put a spotlight on the local patrol member who...