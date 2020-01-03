ABC journo slams Senator for ‘disgusting’ post

Tex Perkins gives a one fingered salute in the direction of Kirribilli House while on stage at Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. The concert was broadcast on the ABC. Picture: Supplied

A DARWIN ABC reporter has slammed NT Senator Sam McMahon for a Facebook post in which the rookie CLP politician said the ABC should pay a financial penalty for "transgressions".

Ms McMahon posted to Facebook a link to a news story about rock singer Tex Perkins, who gave a one finger salute in the direction of Kirribilli House while on stage at Sydney's New Year's Eve celebrations. The concert was broadcast on the ABC.

"Perhaps the only way the ABC will learn to behave appropriately is if they have $10 million funding stripped from them for each transgression," Ms McMahon wrote on the post.

"This money could then go to support victims of natural disasters such as flood, fire and drought."

ABC Darwin reporter Stephanie Zillman bit back.

"Hey! Here's an idea. Why don't you go and tell all the people relying on the national emergency broadcaster not to burn alive right now, that a musician's finger offended you," Zillman wrote in reply.

"As the national emergency broadcaster the abc is saving lives while you dog whistle this total crap.

"Also, literally right now journalists and camera crews are out there also risking their lives to get the messaging out. The RFS are indispensable, and ancillary to them, the ABC is doing an incredible job communicating with the public.

"Without the ABC broadcasting these emergency messages, more people would be losing their lives. You should retract your disgusting and offensive post."

Zillman is a decorated reporter who was nominated in three categories at the 2019 NT Media Awards.