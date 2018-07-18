Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
ABC is closing its regional Twitter accounts and has advised people to follow its Facebook and online sites instead.
Business

ABC announces closure of Twitter accounts

by Greg Stolz
18th Jul 2018 7:53 PM

TWITTER no longer flies with the ABC.

The national broadcaster has announced it is closing its regional Twitter accounts 'due to low engagement'.

ABC Gold Coast, which has 20,000 followers, announced the decision today.

"We've chosen to close our regional Twitter accounts due to low engagement rates, and we're redirecting our resources to existing regional Facebook pages and online sites, which have shown strong growth in user numbers during the past year," the radio station told its followers.

The station advised followers to instead 'follow our great reporters and presenters to find out what's happening'.

abc social media twitter

Top Stories

    9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    premium_icon 9-storey no-go zone: Planners share bombshell recommendation

    Council News COUNCIL planners have confirmed a nine-storey development proposed for the Bargara Esplanade is out of character and incompatible with the surrounding area.

    'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    premium_icon 'MUFFLED VOICES': Council can't listen to people's fears

    Council News 'Council cannot lawfully consider the letters received'

    Welfare card defended after damning audit

    premium_icon Welfare card defended after damning audit

    Politics There are doubts about whether the card actually helps people

    Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    premium_icon Emotional tribute to 24-year-old crash victim

    News Described as one of a kind, Ms Herbert will be farewelled on Friday

    Local Partners