Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ABC asks to join whistleblower legal case

by Rebecca Gredley
27th Jun 2019 12:43 PM

THE ABC has sought involvement in the case of whistleblower David McBride, who has been charged over leaking documents to the broadcaster.

David William McBride, 55, was committed to stand trial in May on a charge of theft of commonwealth property, three counts of breaching the Defence Act and the unauthorised disclosure of information.

At a directions hearing in the ACT Supreme Court on Thursday, a lawyer for the commonwealth said the ABC had written to all parties proposing to vary orders in the case, as it related to ongoing police raids at the broadcaster's Sydney headquarters.

The case was adjourned until July 11.

More Stories

abc david mcbride editors picks whistleblower
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Why wasn't greed listed on Folau's list of sins?

    premium_icon Why wasn't greed listed on Folau's list of sins?

    News BUNDABERG Reverend Andrew Schmidt says for every complex issue there is a simple answer. And that answer is usually wrong.

    Furious Bundy farmer hits out at trigger mapping

    premium_icon Furious Bundy farmer hits out at trigger mapping

    Rural Government reviewing messy trigger maps.

    Real estate boss busts myth about best time to sell

    premium_icon Real estate boss busts myth about best time to sell

    Property Thinking of selling in the cooler months?

    Pitt on whether Bundaberg is suitable for nuclear

    premium_icon Pitt on whether Bundaberg is suitable for nuclear

    Politics Hinkler MP weighs in on speculation