Abandoned pets find life in city

PET RESCUE: Happy Tails Animal Rescue Inc. president and founder Mykeala Campanini is changing the lives of animals.

A LOVE for animals and a passion for their welfare is what Mykeala Campanini said drove her to open her own animal rescue shelter.

The Bundaberg woman, who moved to Brisbane in 2014 to study at university, said her life had recently taken a turn.

Instead of concentrating solely on study, she was now also caring for and re-homing hundreds of abandoned animals.

"I didn't come to Brisbane to do anything animal related at first,” she said.

"Then I was volunteering in an animal rescue when I realised there was such a huge need for this sort of thing.”

"I opened Happy Tails Animal Rescue Inc in Brisbane at the beginning of the year, taking animals from pounds and those that had been surrendered, to help re-home them.

"We take about 50 per cent of animals from rural pounds and a majority of those are from the Bundaberg pound.”

The 21-year-old said in the five months Happy Tails had been operating, an animal a day had arrived at the shelter.

"I was always very aware of overcrowding issues in pounds,” she said.

"Happy Tails takes in all sorts of animals from cats and kittens, puppies and dogs of any breed and size.

"We can usually find a home in a couple of weeks for most animals, adults take a bit longer - usually up to a few months.”

Ms Campanini said her venture would not be possible without the help of her Bundaberg family who transfer the animals to her Brisbane shelter each week.

"My parents collect the animals from the pound and then my dad and brother, who are pilots, fly them to me,” she said.

"Mum and Dad have always been very passionate about animals, as have I.”

Happy Tails is a registered Australian charity and Ms Campanini said the only funding she received was from the generosity of others.

"We spend most of our weekends fundraising and hosting barbecues,” she said.

"We get absolutely no government funding.”

Ms Campanini said the next stage of her animal rescue charity was to open a cattery to home animals whose families were fleeing domestic violence situations.

If you would like to donate to Happy Tails Animal Rescue Inc, log on to the website at http://bit.ly/2BhLOu9.