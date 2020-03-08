Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The red sedan was found vacant and without any number plates this morning. Picture: Julian Lehnert
The red sedan was found vacant and without any number plates this morning. Picture: Julian Lehnert
News

Abandoned car found in ditch

Julian Lehnert
, julian.lehnert@cnbtimes.com.au
7th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Police say they were unaware of a sedan found abandoned on Gayndah Mundubbera Road earlier this morning.

The red Mazda 626 was found in a roadside ditch just after Wain's Hill Lookout, heading toward Gayndah.

The front and rear number plates have been taken off the car and the glove compartment appears to have been emptied; the car was found locked but with its front windows rolled down.

Two empty glass bottles of pre-mix alcohol were found on the passenger side seat and floor, with no other personal effects visible in the car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they had not received any reports of a car of this type before the Times made its inquiry; police have since been made aware of the situation and are going to investigate further.

The spokesman said there is as of now no suspicion of any illegal activity.

 

More to come.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        premium_icon ‘Viral tornado’: doctor’s coronavirus warning for Queensland

        Health An intensive care doctor has labelled the coronavirus as a “viral tornado”, warning the disease could have unparalleled impacts on Queensland.

        Women leading top medical management roles in WBHHS

        premium_icon Women leading top medical management roles in WBHHS

        News CELEBRATING International Women’s Day, some of Wide Bay Hospital and Health...

        Why some Bundy residents have got brown water

        Why some Bundy residents have got brown water

        News Is your tap water coming out brown?

        Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

        premium_icon Your last chance to vote for Australia’s Top Dog

        News Dogs of Oz: Who will be Australia’s Top Dog?