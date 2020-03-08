Abandoned car found in ditch

The red sedan was found vacant and without any number plates this morning. Picture: Julian Lehnert

QUEENSLAND Police say they were unaware of a sedan found abandoned on Gayndah Mundubbera Road earlier this morning.

The red Mazda 626 was found in a roadside ditch just after Wain's Hill Lookout, heading toward Gayndah.

The front and rear number plates have been taken off the car and the glove compartment appears to have been emptied; the car was found locked but with its front windows rolled down.

Two empty glass bottles of pre-mix alcohol were found on the passenger side seat and floor, with no other personal effects visible in the car.

A Queensland Police spokesman said they had not received any reports of a car of this type before the Times made its inquiry; police have since been made aware of the situation and are going to investigate further.

The spokesman said there is as of now no suspicion of any illegal activity.

More to come.