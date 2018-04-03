Aaron's dream debut for the Capras

DEBUT: Bundaberg's Aaron Flanagan is presented with his Capras jersey from board member Rob Crow.

LEAGUE: As Bundaberg's Aaron Flanagan made his first charge towards the Ipswich forwards on Thursday, he knew then that his hard work had paid off.

The Central Queensland Capras player made his long-awaited debut for the side in the Intrust Super Cup in the teams 28-18 win over the Jets.

The former The Waves player in the Bundaberg Rugby League played 25 minutes as he got a first-up win with the side scoring the final three tries of the game.

Flanagan after the game said he was more excited than nervous about playing.

"It was good having a lot of the boys around giving me support,” he said.

"They just said 'play exactly like you did at training,' which I did.”

Flanagan found out he was playing a couple of days before the side was in action in a moment he won't forget.

"He (Kim Williams) pulled me and a few boys aside and said your all playing and Aaron will make his debut,” he said.

"I was buzzing for two days.”

The debut for Flanagan was the culmination of six months of hard work after signing for the club last year.

The 20-year-old moved to Rockhampton and got a job as well as he pursued his football career.

Flanagan's goal now is to stay in the side.

"Fingers crossed, I hope I've done enough,” he said.

"I want to get to where I want to get to, which is a starting spot.”

Flanagan said the side could also be on the verge of something special.

The Capras have won their opening two matches and look a completely different outfit to the one that won just four games last season.

The forward said he's learnt a lot from the team, including ex-NRL player Dave Taylor.

"It's good having in there giving us insight,” he said. "He has lots of knowledge in the game.”

Flanagan returns to training today after having the weekend off. The Capras take on Burleigh on Sunday.