Rugby League

AARON PAYNE CUP: How to watch massive double header

callum dick
5th Aug 2020 10:00 AM
LIVE NOW: The Cathedral College vs Ignatius Park College AP

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup has returned to regional Queensland.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Ignatius Park College takes on The Cathedral College in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.30am.

Immediately following the Payne Cup clash will be the Cowboys Challenge match-up between the same two schools.

At 2pm, Mackay State High School and St Brendan's College kick-off in the Cowboys Challenge, followed by the main event - the Aaron Payne Cup - at 3pm.

Read more:

Payne Cup 'draw of death' continues for Mackay SHS

PHOTOS: TCC hand St Pat's a Payne Cup 'wake-up call'

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the games before kick-off.

CATCH UP: Before today's matches, go back and watch all the action from round one. See below:

REPLAY: Ignatius Park College v St Brendan's College

REPLAY: Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School

