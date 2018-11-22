Menu
Bundaberg's Aaron Kleinschmidt.
Aaron on track for games

Shane Jones
22nd Nov 2018 1:06 PM
HOCKEY: OLYMPIC Games dreams remain alive for Bundy Kookaburra Aaron Kleinschmidt.

The 29-year-old has been picked in next year's 27-man Kookaburras squad that will compete in the Pro League next year before trying to qualify for the Olympics later in the year in the Oceania Cup.

The squad is being viewed as the one that will take the Kookaburras to the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020 and hopefully a second gold medal.

Kleinschmidt has missed out on the past two Kookaburras squads for games in Darwin and Malaysia but was a part of the team for this year's Champions Trophy and the Commonwealth Games where the team won gold.

The Kookaburras and Kleinschmidt will now prepare for the World Cup, which is in India at the end of the month.

The team leaves Friday.

