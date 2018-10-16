Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

Trade bargain to give Roos hop

by JOSH GABELICH
16th Oct 2018 4:25 PM
Aaron Hall is hoping for September action. Pic: Getty Images
Aaron Hall is hoping for September action. Pic: Getty Images

AARON Hall didn't come close to playing in a final during his seven years at Gold Coast.

But after completing his move to North Melbourne on Tuesday - in a deal that only cost Pick 68 - the 27-year-old is eyeing a taste of September for the first time.

While Gold Coast won just four games in Stuart Dew's first season at the helm, Brad Scott's side exceeded all expectations, winning 12 games to finish just one spot adrift of the eight.

Hall played 103 games for the Suns after making his debut in 2012, but only managed six appearances in 2018 due to a long-term pectoral injury.

"I'm sick of going on holidays at the end of August," Hall told SEN on Tuesday afternoon.

"In the industry that we're in, nothing is guaranteed, so heads down, bums up over the summer and hopefully we can do some damage next year.

"I'm excited about the prospect of being able to play in September.

"I think they are definitely a team on the rise. Obviously with the four inclusions this year it is going to make it a deeper squad and I think that's exactly what they needed."

Aaron Hall can be very damaging. Pic: Michael Klein
Aaron Hall can be very damaging. Pic: Michael Klein

The game-breaking midfielder, who famously led the Brownlow Medal early in 2016 after polling three consecutive best on grounds, isn't the only player to land at Arden Street this trade period.

North Melbourne has also lured wingman Jared Polec and half-back Jasper Pittard from Port Adelaide, as well as Melbourne midfielder Dom Tyson.

Hall said the fact the Kangaroos play four home games in Hobart each year - up from three this season - was another major factor behind his decision.

"With North Melbourne's ties to Hobart and Tasmania and now they've got four games a year over the next three or four years, so the ability to be able to go homer and play basically in my backyard in Hobart was a massive appeal," he said.

Related Items

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 487 coastal homes get the green light

    premium_icon BREAKING: 487 coastal homes get the green light

    Breaking A MAJOR $30 million development has been given the green light by Bundaberg Regional Council.

    ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

    premium_icon ALICE IN V8 WONDERLAND

    News Local a Miss Supercars Ambassador finalist

    Screaming drunk man accuses cabbie of stealing credit card

    premium_icon Screaming drunk man accuses cabbie of stealing credit card

    Crime A bender to remember lands man a date in court

    Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

    Man flown to hospital after bitten by spider

    Health A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider.

    Local Partners