A year until NBN hits port

GET CONNECTED: The NBN will be rolled out to the Burnett Heads - Port of Bundaberg area late next year. Paul Donaldson BUN260817AIR18

FRUSTRATED internet users across Burnett Heads will have to wait another year before the NBN is rolled out to their region, hindering residents and businesses at the port.

The Port of Bundaberg is a hub of activity right now with Knauf shipping plasterboards, the gas pipeline in full swing and Pacific Tug developing a marine industry precinct on vacant land near the port.

Then there's the Bundaberg State Development Area, which had its draft scheme released earlier this month for public consultation.

But all the progress could be brought to a halt if these businesses and industries are unable to flourish with digital advancement.

Knauf information systems manager Steve James said Knauf was forced to install fibre cable from an appropriate junction box because the NBN was, and remains, unavailable.

"Our current internet arrangement meets our basic requirements but going forward this may not be suitable and an upgrade or move to NBN would have to be considered,” Mr James said.

An NBN spokeswoman said construction of fixed line service for 2700 premises was expected to start early next year with parts of Burnett Heads and Bargara expected to be ready to connect later that year.

The spokeswoman said fixed wireless service was also being made available to 260 premises in parts of Burnett Heads and would be available late next year.

The Port of Bundaberg will be serviced by both fixed line and wireless.

A development application is before Bundaberg Regional Council from NBN to build a fixed wireless facility at Hoffmans Rd, Burnett Heads.

It offers speeds of up to 50 megabits a second download and 20 megabits a second upload.

Division 6 representative Scott Rowelson said there were many residents in his division keen to see the arrival of the NBN, including himself.

"I live about 2.5km from my exchange and I have very slow internet even though I pay a premium for it,” Cr Rowelson said.

"There are other players coming into the market now and they are offering a lot of service to my areas.”

Telstra area general manager May Boisen said the availability of ADSL was dependent on many factors, such as the network configuration between the customer and their exchange and the length of copper wire between the customer and their exchange.

"There are a number of available ports in our Burnett Heads exchange, which services the Port of Bundaberg area, but some small pockets cannot currently connect to ADSL,” Ms Boisen said.

"Telstra continues to look at expanding ADSL coverage and improving capacity on a case by case basis, taking NBN Co's investment in the” area into consideration.

In July, the NewsMail reported on Open Cloud Broadband founder Luke Baker teaming up with Jeff Smidt and Arron Hollis of wireless provider Pier Alpha to deliver a new broadband service called Ezi-Web.