A year making fashion for ears

WORKING as a high school teacher and being a wife, mother and now a small-business owner, life is anything but boring for Telea Erkoceviq.

Specialising in teaching visual arts for almost two decades, Ms Erkoceviq has always been creative so it wasn’t a surprise when she started making earrings and created Ilimaz.

“Ilimaz comes from a combination of three letters from each of my children’s names, because my children are my motivation,” she said.

“As an avid earring wearer I started making designs for myself and realised I enjoyed it so much that I would see if others liked them too.”

From there, grew the start of a small business selling unique, handmade and stunning earrings and after a year of business, the maker has plenty to smile about.

ILIMAZ: Telea Erkoceviq has designed a range of earings.

“Each design is handmade taking inspiration mostly from nature.”

Recent months have seen businesses adapt to online channels, use social media for promotion and offer customers an online store and for Ms Erkoceviq, proof is in the pudding.

“The last few months have had minimal impact on Ilimaz as many of my customers shop online,” she said.

“At this stage I will continue promoting my designs through Instagram, Facebook and Etsy especially considering markets are not being held at present.”

The creative jewellery maker is also encouraging customers to take advantage of her giveaway this month, to celebrate one year in business.

For more information or to view the collection, visit iilimaz.etsy.com

