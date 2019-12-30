A year in review: The diseases seen most in the Wide Bay

Data has been released about the most notified diseases in the WBHHS this year

QUEENSLAND Health has released data on the number of presentations of diseases in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service over the past year from January 1 to December 15.

Cases of malaria, dengue, syphilis, diphtheria and HIV, all made the list this year, though in very small numbers.

The top three most prevalent diseases seen in the Wide Bay HHS were, in order, lab-confirmed influenza, chlamydia and chickenpox, all of which saw an increased number of notifications when compared to the five-year average of 2014-2018.

Cases of lab confirmed influenza were the most recorded disease on the list, with 2213 notifications throughout the year.

This represented about 2.8 times the five-year average of 804 notifications.

Cases of sexually-transmitted chlamydia claimed the silver medal with 608 cases notified across the year, a small jump from the five-year average of 564.

The third most prevalent disease were cases of varicella, or chickenpox, with 349 cases notified in 2019, up from the average of 272.

But the disease with the highest jump in the number of notifications over the five-year average were cases of sexually transmitted gonorrhoea, with a jump of 2.9 times the average of 44 to reach 127 notifications this year.

Twenty-nine people had potential exposure to Australian bat lyssavirus, while eight were potentially exposed to rabies, although nobody actually contracted either disease.

There were 10 notifications apiece for both infectious and late cases of syphilis, and 50 notifications for rotavirus throughout the year.

There were 513 notifications for the combined 14 types of gastrointestinal diseases listed, three notifications each for malaria, dengue and HIV.

One of the only major diseases to see a noteworthy drop in the number of notifications compared to the five-year average was Ross River virus, which dropped from 136 to 80 notifications.

Bundaberg residents with sexual health concerns can take advantage of the confidential Q Clinic services in the Margaret Rose Building, on Bourbong Street.

A range of care, including HIV testing, management and care, is available.