A win for understaffed Childers Courthouse

PEOPLE power has prevailed in the fight for a review of the staffing issue at the Childers Courthouse, said Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

During question time last month, Mr Bennett asked the Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey if he would commit to a genuine review of the Childers QGAP workload, considering the repeated calls from the community for more staff.

"In a huge win for the Childers community, the Minister has now committed to a review of the workload and resources at the centre and, in even better news, this review has already commenced,” Mr Bennett said.

"The issue stems from the courthouse being utilised as a QGAP centre, providing access to Queensland Government services for everyone in the southern part of the Burnett electorate.

"The staff are having to operate under significant pressure with heavy workloads, so this review comes as a very welcome relief.”

A petition was launched in an effort to see changes at the Childers Court House with some residents waiting up to two hours before they were seen to.

"Today I tabled this petition that saw signatures from hundreds of local residents,” Mr Bennett said.

"The Childers community is extremely supportive of one and other and this petition is a testament to their kindness and thoughtfulness towards each other.”

Shadow Attorney-General David Janetzki said justice services right across Queensland are under-resourced and under pressure.

"Delivering basic justice services to the Childers community should be a top priority for the government and they must do more,” he said.