A very merry Bundaberg twist on Christmas

NewsMail reporter Geordi Offord with the Bundaberg Rum fruit mince pies and the Bundaberg spiced ginger beer.

THERE’S only 60 days until Christmas and the fruit mince pies are on the shelves of supermarkets, some with a local twist.

Just a week after the release of the Bundaberg Rum flavoured Ice Break iced coffee, the local distiller has teamed up with Coles to created Fruit Mince Pies flavoured with Bundaberg Rum.

The festive treats are described on the box as having a butter enriched shortcrust pastry with a rich fruit mince filling.

Coles Product Developer for Bakery Liz Da Silva said the pies have been in their top 10 selling items for the last few weeks.

“Our own brand Fruit Mince Pies flavoured with Bundaberg Rum have been an Aussie Christmas favourite for a number of years and we keep bringing them back because customers love them,” she said.

“The delicious pies are packed full of flavour with a rich, spiced fruit mince and a warming dash of Bundaberg Rum. This product has been one of our to 10 selling lines over the last six weeks and is great value at $4 for six mince pies.”

The pies come in a box of six, and the taste is well worth it.

The crust is what the box promises, it’s buttery and crumbly as a shortcrust pastry should.

The filling is also rich and delicious and has just the right amount of rum to give it a delectable flavour.

But the taste of Christmas doesn’t stop there.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has also joined in on the festive season with the return of its Spiced Ginger Beer.

The iconic drink is brewed and infused with cloves and cinnamon, giving it the taste of Christmas.