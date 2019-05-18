A trucking big lie by unlicensed driver exposed by police

An unlicenced Bundaberg man has been disqualified for driving for 12 years after he lied about having a truck licence.

Kirstin Payne

STEVEN Allan Arden Rockall won't be behind the wheel again until 2033.

Rockall appeared from the Maryborough Correctional Facility via videolink at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to six charges of driving without a licence by court order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court that Rockall had lied to his employer by falsely stating he held a heavy class licence when in fact he held no licence at all.

"The defendant was employed by an earthmoving company,” Sen Const Bland said.

"As part of his employment he had to drive a Volvo prime mover after the purpose of earthmoving roadworks and that was on Childers Rd on April 9, 2019.”

Police intercepted Rockall about 1pm for a licence check.

Rockall first gave police a false name and date of birth, but when their checks didn't line up, confessed his real name.

"The defendant was questioned further and confessed that he did not hold a licence and that he was currently court disqualified.

"(Further) police checks revealed his extensive history for driving while disqualified.”

Rockall, 34, had his licence revoked on February 22, 2018, for three years until February 21, 2021.

Sen Const Bland further detailed that Rockall had only ever held a C class licence and had never held a licence to drive a heavy vehicle.

"He had been employed for an extended period of time after falsely representing himself to his employer as to hold a heavy vehicle licence,” Sen Const Bland said.

Work sheets obtained from the earthmoving company revealed he had previously driven the prime mover on another five occasions.

"He previously has committed the same type of offences,” Sen Const Bland said.

"If it wasn't for police intercepting him at that point in time his work no doubt would have continued.

"He was also deceitful to his employer. He's never actually held a driver's licence to drive a prime mover, he's never sat a test, he never should have been behind a prime mover let alone a vehicle at that point in time. He's put other users at risk.”

Defence lawyer Matt Maloy said his client was originally employed as a yard worker but when work dried up, he was told he would be let go unless he could drive trucks.

Sen Const Bland disputed that fact saying he was solely employed to drive the truck.

"He felt he had no choice in order to keep his work,” Mr Maloy said.

Magistrate Ross Woodford highlighted the seriousness of the matter with Rockall risking innocent lives.

Rockall was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment with a parole date of August 17 and disqualified from driving for 12 years.