A triple jump triumph as Kharla brings home silver

ATHLETICS: THE national titles are just a hop, skip and a jump away for talented Bundaberg teenager Kharla Hills.

Hills has already demonstrated her lightning pace on the track, having broken a 34-year-old record for the 200m in her age group at the Wide Bay School Trials.

And now she has proven just how high she can fly too.

At the recent 13-19 track and field State Championships in Brisbane, Hills, 14, came away with a silver medal for her 11.33m effort in the triple jump.

Proud as punch, Hills said she achieved the silver-medal measurement on her second last jump - which not only saw her on the podium, but also with a personal best.

Prior to the event, she said her goal was to medal.

Having competed in multiple events throughout the championships, Hills said she finished in the top 8 for 100m, 200m and 400m with another two pbs.

She said the conditions for her triple jump performance were good being at night and with little wind about.

She said the hours of hard work and preparation for the championships weren't going to be jeopardised by butterflies.

"I don't get nervous when I compete,” she said.

In the lead up to the state championships, she said her jump training was on Monday and Tuesday which focused on her getting her hop and step technique right.

Having started participating in triple jump at athletics when she was in the under-11 category, Hills said she stuck with the event because "it's something different - not just a run or a jump”.

"(I'm) happy I made the team,” she said.

Having just two days' rest before getting back to training, she said she thinks returning earlier would be of value to her performance in at the National All Schools event in Cairns next month.

"My goal is to make the top eight at Cairns,” she said.