A town treasure to lead rose festival parade

PARADE LEADER: Jean Tincknell was the first treasurer of the Biggenden Rose Festival and will lead the upcoming parade aboard a hot rod. Erica Murree

LEADING the festival parade will be Jean Tincknell, who was treasurer when the Biggenden Rose Festival was formed back in 1967.

Now 92, Mrs Tincknell only recently moved into care at Bargara.

She is over the moon about being a passenger in a purple hot rod owned by Grand Hotel.

Being fashion conscious, Mrs Tincknell is already wondering which hat and outfit to wear.

In those early years of the festival, Mrs Tincknell was also matron of honour at the ball and responsible for the Festival Queen pageant entrants.

Unlike these days, she said the entrants and their partners had to learn to dance a waltz and the Pride of Erin.