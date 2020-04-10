A timely delivery of essentials

A DELIVERY of a truck load of food came at the right time for Global Care Bundaberg as more people need help due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Global Care receives food from Second Bite a group that receives surplus food from Coles and Aldi to donated to communities.

Global Care volunteer Carrie Fischer said 14 pallets of bananas, grapefruit, shallots and many potatoes arrived last Friday.

“We have given a third of the potatoes to Heritage Church and a third to Angels,” Ms Fischer said.

“Now we are distributing the rest to communities. We had indigenous elders take some to distribute and a lady picked some up for backpackers who couldn’t work and we are giving the rest away.”

Ms Fischer said it was great they had an abundance of a staple item.

“We are trying to help people doing it tough and potatoes are a staple in people’s diet,” she said.

“They did come at the right time. A lot of people are struggling because they are self-isolating and they can’t get to the shops and when they do there is nothing there.

“The best part is there’s a trucking company that came down from Townsville and freighted it free of charge and then Lindsey Brothers delivered to us for free.”

Ms Fischer said it was amazing to see the difference they could make as the demand for emergency hampers grew. “As volunteers we give our time and do our bit and especially at this time it is good to be somewhere like this.”

“People come in and they're stressed but they don’t have to pay for potatoes or bananas or something like that and it really takes a load off for people.”