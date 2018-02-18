Menu
A taste for culture for Chinese New Year

YUM: Indulge in Chinese New Year treats.

SAMPLE the delights of Chinese culture at this year's Chinese New Year celebrations.

Bundaberg Regional Council's Community Services spokeswoman Cr Judy Peters said the A Taste of China event would be held on Friday, February 23 from 6.15pm.

"What better way to prepare to welcome in the Chinese New Year than to sample some of the culture's highlights which, of course, include delicious food and drink and traditional entertainment,” Cr Peters said.

"Tickets for A Taste of China are $15 which includes traditional Chinese nibbles, an authentic Chinese beer or soft drink and a short performance from artists direct from our sister city Nanning.

"The PCYC Blazers Lion and Dragon Dancing team will also feature at the event and will mingle with crowds.”

A free movie, The Great Wall, will follow.

Bookings for the A Taste of China evening are essential as tickets are limited.

Call the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre on 41304100 to book.

Topics:  chinese new year culture food

