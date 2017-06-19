A story to warm your heart - and belly

Jo Rogers, Will Shackleford, Mark Hennessy and Samantha Russell at the Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar.

THE Bundaberg community has angels on its side.

They may not be winged but they are looking out for the less fortunate.

Will Shackleford brings over the donuts for Jo Rogers and Samantha Russell at the Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar. Mike Knott BUN150617ANGELS3

Angel Community Group is help those in need by providing something to warm their hearts and fill their bellies.

The Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar launched on Wednesday offering free cups of soup, tea and coffee for those feeling the winter chill.

From 8am-4pm Monday to Friday, people can stop in at Second2 None on Walla St and help themselves.

DELIGHTFUL: Mark Hennessy and Jo Rogers at the Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar. Mike Knott BUN150617ANGELS2

Executive officer Sue Tasker said the initiative was all about giving back.

It's not the first time the group has come together to support the town.

It opened the Community Cupboard, a spot where people can donate or take groceries, in February and had an overwhelming response. Locals came together then to donate items and it continues today.

"People can be so judgemental these days and we are here to take the stigma out of needing a hand,” Mrs Tasker said.

"People who use this aren't sitting at home on the dole or wasting their money.

"It's mostly poor working families and anyone who is doing to tough.”

Mrs Tasker said there would be a combination of soups and it may be a cup of soup or a homemade delight.

"The study group here also make homemade slices and we will look at a kitchen down the track if we can get funding,” she said.

Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar. Mike Knott BUN150617ANGELS6

Collection points for donations of food including cup-of-soup and household items are at the store and the IGA on Woongarra St.

Mrs Tasker also said there was now stock of beanies and blankets.