A STEP AHEAD: Future leaders in the making

FORWARD THINKERS: Burnett Heads State School students Bryce Wheeler, Abby Driscoll, Tahlia Hutchinson and Emma Browne stepped up as Bundaberg councillors yesterday to help solve local issues within the community. TAHLIA STEHBENS

IT'S no secret that our children are the future leaders of our towns, cities and countries, and one local teacher is making sure the Bundaberg community will stand loud and proud in times to come.

Trevor Standfast is a teacher at Burnett Heads State School and has introduced a proactive educational program called The Amazing Shake which focuses on developing students' "soft skills”.

The three-day competition, fresh out of Atlanta in the United States, encourages students to become active and productive members of the community by introducing challenges and solutions about attitudes and other life skills.

"Talking to high schools, employers and people in leadership roles in the community, there's a big issue with children having the skills to be able to gain employment,” Mr Steadfast said.

"It's really about them becoming adaptable, confident and having a presence.”

Mr Standfast said the results coming out of Atlanta, which is one of the lowest socio-economic areas in America, were inspiring, and the competition allowed top performers to advance to the next level of challenges until there is one overall champion.

Students from Years 4-6 were taught the criteria - appearance, handshake, confidence, verbal poise, non-verbal behaviour and adaptability - and have practised over a number of months in preparation.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS: Bundaberg Council Youth Development Officer Andrea Bax talks to the students of Burnett Heads State School. TAHLIA STEHBENS

Yesterday the students acted as councillors to provide solutions on local issues, where most situations required impromtu responses.

"I've been following it for a number of years and when you see the engagement and the flow-on benefits, if a few schools are doing this, you'll see it in the community over a number of years, no problems at all,” he said.

"The goal is to prepare our students so that they are able to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future.

"The judging is really quite rigorous and it's high intensity, but that's life and they need to be able to adapt.”