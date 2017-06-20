A spoonful of Bundy on the KFC menu

MASH UP: A promo poster for KFC's sweet potato mash, made in Bundaberg from local sweet potatoes.

NOBODY does sweet potatoes like Bundaberg - where we grow about 80% of Australia's supply.

Now, you can taste a bit of Bundy all over Australia with a special edition Sweet Potato Mash at KFC.

It is made by local manufacturers Farmfresh Fine Foods at Alloway, using potatoes grown in the red soils right here.

Farmfresh general manager Andrew Gerry said he was excited to provide the new twist on a fast food favourite, with sweet potato fast becoming a hot food trend.

"It's a great opportunity for Farmfresh once again to work with KFC as it's allowed us to showcase the great local produce that is available in the Bundaberg region,” Mr Gerry said.

"Farmfresh has worked alongside many of the region's high profile sweet potato growers to bring this opportunity to fruition.

"Sweet potato has been looked at by a number of companies - everyone's trying to grab it.”

Farmfresh is no stranger to mashing the local vegie, having made different kinds of sweet potato mash for dip ingredients and aged care.

The company employs 45 staff at the local factory and was given the KFC brief back in July 2015.

It is not the only big contract it has, also providing the onions in your Hungry Jacks hamburger and pumpkin in your McCafe soup.

"We have proudly partnered with Farm Fresh Fine Foods to bring this delicious offering to our menu and we love that we are able to locally source the sweet potatoes from Bundaberg,” KFC Australia chief marketing officer Catherine Tan said.

"Most of KFC's products are sourced locally including all of our chicken, produce, bread, flour and canola cooking oil.

"We have previously partnered with Farm Fresh Fine Foods who have supplied ingredients such as pumpkin for our limited time offers and we are delighted to be able to expand our partnership further with the new Sweet Potato Mash.”

The "mashed up goodness” was "a perfect complement to our Finger Lickin' Good chicken”.

"We've also made it available as an add on to any purchase and currently have a trial price of $2.

The sweet potato mash is part of the fast food giant's new line up of seasonal sides which launched in 2016, including the corn on the cob and shaker salad.

It will be in stores until October 2, and Mr Gerry said if sales go well it could potentially become a regular winter product.