A special tribute: Farewell to Bundy business icon

TRIBUTE TO LES: Leslie Gordon Stewart died last week aged 91. Known as Les, he played a pivotal role in Bundaberg bus company Stewart and Sons.

AA DECISION by his father to purchase the bus runs in the Bundaberg, South Kolan and Elliott Heads areas turned out to be a defining one for Leslie Gordon Stewart.

The Bundaberg husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who played a pivotal role in running and building the Stewart and Sons bus company, died peacefully at the Friendly Society Private Hospital last week aged 91.

Known as Les, he was the second son born to Matthew and Evelyn Stewart in Cairns. The Stewart family owned a cane farm, tobacco farm and had school buses.

In 1942 Les's father decided to relocate to Brisbane due to the imminent threat of a Japanese invasion during World War II where they purchased the Yeronga Park (Ipswich Road) to Oxley Meatworks run and the Tarragindi Bus Service.

Les attended Brisbane Boys College and then went on to work and study accounting.

Then in 1948 Les' father heard Frank Jorgensen was selling his bus runs in the Bundaberg, South Kolan and Elliott Heads area.

The family relocated to Bundaberg in 1948 and bought the South Kolan and Elliott Heads bus runs.

Stewart and Sons started operation on October8, 1948 at 66 Targo St.

Les drove the South Kolan bus for the Bingera Mill shift workers and school run.

After-hours, Les would drive the bus to the picture theatre and to midnight dances.

In 1950 there was also a bus service to Moore Park for shoppers and school students and the depot was relocated to 54 Targo St.

On October 17, 1953 Les married local girl Audrey Bauer and during their 66 years of marriage they first lived above the business in Targo St before moving to Bargara in 1989.

They had two children, Graham and Leanne Maree.

Over time, as their family grew, so did the Bundaberg area, and Les extended the bus runs to Tantitha, Gooburrum, Moore Park, Booyan, Sharon, Bingera, Nolans Pocket and South Kolan.

There was also a need to service Elliott River and Wises Road, Elliott Heads, Riverview, Innes Park, Innes Park North, Coral Cove, Spinnaker Boulevard, Dahls Road and Childers private school run.

The Stewart and Sons fleet grew to 24 vehicles and Les played a big part in the building of 100 buses and coaches over 37 years to 1988.

Les oversaw the bus and coach division of the businesses for most of his working life.

The company still services all areas today with 12 school buses servicing public and private students as well.

The company also runs the public Qconnect bus twice a day, six days a week to Moore Park and northside to the city.

Les loved his buses, driving away many Friday afternoons and weekends for many different groups, including Bundaberg Marching Girls, Bundaberg Municipal Band and Elliott Heads Nippers.

Les was a quiet, unassuming man who loved swimming and reading.

His funeral will be held on Thursday at the Des Allen & Co Chapel, 7 Phoebe Crescent at 10.30am.