Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Donald Trump and Robert Mueller.
Donald Trump and Robert Mueller.
News

Trump ‘did not conspire with Russia’

by Gavin Fernando and AP
25th Mar 2019 6:21 AM

A special counsel investigation has not found evidence of US President Donald's Trump's election campaign or its associates conspiring with Russia.

"The special counsel's investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential Election," Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to Congress.

The report is divided into two parts. The first delves into the results of Mr Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the federal election.

The second element involved the Kremlin's efforts to conduct computer hacking operations to gather and spread information to influence the election.

The letter notes Russian government actors successfully hacked into computers and obtained emails from people affiliated with the Clinton campaign and Democratic Party organisations.

"Based on these activities, the Special Counsel brought criminal charges against a number of Russian military officers for conspiring to hack into computers in the United States for purposes of influencing the election," the letter states.

"But... the Special Counsel did not find that the Trump campaign, or anyone associated with it, conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in these efforts, despite multiple offers from Russian-affiliated individuals to assist the Trump campaign."

"While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Mr Barr quotes Mr Mueller as saying.

More on this at news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
donald trump editors picks russia

Top Stories

    Sloppy jobseekers told to lift their game

    premium_icon Sloppy jobseekers told to lift their game

    News A BUNDABERG employer says job seekers need to lift their game, and if they really wanted to work they could.

    'The drugs were gifts': Drug driver dodges jail

    premium_icon 'The drugs were gifts': Drug driver dodges jail

    Crime Man says bongs were for friends to use

    Man with abdominal injuries after single-vehicle rollover

    premium_icon Man with abdominal injuries after single-vehicle rollover

    News A man, in his 40s, has been taken to hospital

    • 25th Mar 2019 7:32 AM
    Mum's warning after beloved pets die in mauling

    premium_icon Mum's warning after beloved pets die in mauling

    News Woman says she fears for neighbours' kids