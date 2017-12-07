A solution for businesses lacking NBN

NEW SERVICE: Queensland Computers Kristy Hayes and Geoff Augutis are providing their Air Fiber fixed wireless internet service to businesses.

IT'S something many Bundaberg businesses have become frustrated with - slow, lagging internet or NBN that just isn't working at all.

But one local IT company has come up with a solution they say provides internet that is the equivalent to a fibre connection, but without the added frustrations.

Queensland Computers have introduced Air Fiber, a high-speed, fixed wireless internet specifically designed for regional businesses.

Business development manager Kristy Hayes said the Air Fiber network covered Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

"We have developed a sophisticated central point for broadcasting from the CBD,” she said.

"This allows us to have a fibre connection back haul that we share across our network via radio.”

Ms Hayes said due to the central location, Queensland Computers was able to procure wholesale internet speeds and reliabilities that were "far superior to other alternatives available”.

She said Air Fiber was perfect for businesses whose current NBN internet speeds could not meet requirements or for those who needed internet where NBN currently had no service offering.

Ms Hayes said the set up process was simple and included the installation of a small radio receiver on your roof and a cable back to an outlet inside your business.

"From there we connect any internal networking equipment,” she said.

"The process is quick and easy and you have a high-speed, business-grade internet connection up and running in no time.”

Ms Hayes said Air Fiber wasn't an alternative to NBN; it was a business-grade connection that was needed in the Wide Bay region.

"Our clients told us that they weren't getting the performance from NBN that they needed - and other customers simply couldn't get a connection in areas like Avoca,” Ms Hayes said.

"We saw the pain that our customers experienced in the changeover to NBN,” she said.

Air Fiber launched in August this year but it isn't the first of its kind in Bundaberg.

Open Cloud Broadband founder Luke Baker teamed up with Jeff Smidt and Arron Hollis, of wireless provider Pier Alpha, to deliver the service, called Ezi-Web, "to bring Bundaberg residents the internet experience they deserve” earlier this year.