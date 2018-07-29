A sizzling stand on DV

FIRED UP: Michelle Murray of Bargara with Samuel Austin and Jordan Sonntage from Calavos.

BARGARA firefighters have publicly taken a stand against domestic violence.

As part of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' campaign to become White Ribbon accredited, the Bargara Fire and Rescue Station hosted an open day on Saturday.

From 11am, members of the public were invited on a tour of the fire station and a free sausage sizzle.

Local domestic and family violence service EDON Place was also involved in spreading the anti-DV message - the theme of the day according to Wide Bay Burnett zone commander Mark Long.

Acting Superintendent Long said while he didn't think it was a case where firefighters weren't aware of domestic and family violence, the White Ribbon event worked to ensure staff continues on with the program and got it out into the community.

"It's about making firefighters in particular aware,” he told the NewsMail.

"We're trying to get them more involved in the cause. It's about them standing up.”

The open day was one of three QFES White Ribbon events held in Queensland this week - the other two, one in Maryborough and the other at the Sunshine Coast, hosted Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service workers as well.

"They're already well regarded members of community, so it's a good opportunity to use that as a platform,” Mr Long said.

But when asked whether he thought the way young children looked up to firefighters and other emergency services workers could have a positive flow-on effect in fighting DV, he only half agreed.

"Yes it could - but it also comes back to the parenting style. We need to make the community aware and push that same message,” he said.

"I think the crews are keen to remind themselves and others domestic violence is unacceptable in this day and age.

"It's hard to say from our side if there has been an increase in DV in the district, but there is definitely more awareness already.

"So that's why we're flying the flag and showing we don't stand for domestic violence.”