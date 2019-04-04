A simple guide to your seven Hinkler candidates so far

Who will voters choose come election day?

WHILE a federal election is yet to be officially called, there are already seven candidates who have put their hand up for the seat of Hinkler.

Ladbrokes has betting odds for only Mr Pitt, Mr Pascoe and Ms Jackson.

A Labor win in Hinkler is tipped to come in with $2.70 odds, while the Coalition holds firm on $1.36.

The Greens are sitting on $51 to win.

More candidates could come as the date for the big day closes in, but these are the seven, so far, in alphabetical order:

GREENS: The Greens candidate for Hinkler has been announced as Anne Jackson. contributed

Anne Jackson - Greens

Ms Jackson announced her candidacy in February.

The long-time resident has come out with a strong stance against the Cashless Debit Card.

FRASER COAST VOTES: One Nation's Hervey Bay candidate Damian Huxham outside Hervey Bay State High School on election day. Matthew McInerney

Damien Huxham - One Nation

It will be Mr Huxham's second go at the seat of Hinkler.

Mr Huxham says he's passionate about the cost of living and employment issues in the region.

Independent candidate for Hinkler David Norman. Facebook

David Norman - Independent

Mr Norman was born and raised on a property near Monto and has lived in Hinkler for nearly 40 years.

Mr Norman said he wanted to run was because he believed constituents deserved better than political fighting and he has stated that he is against the Cashless Debit Card.

CANDIDATE: Joseph Ellul has been named as the Hinkler candidate for the United Australia Party. Contributed

Joseph Ellul - Palmer United Party

Mr Ellul is the latest addition to the list.

Growing up on a Bucca farm, Mr Ellul said he was focused on aged care and small business.

Federal member for Hinkler - Keith Pitt. Alistair Brightman

Keith Pitt - LNP incumbent

Mr Pitt goes into the election with achievements under his wing including securing the Tobruk for the region as well as the Regional Deal for Hinkler.

His controversial push for the Cashless Debit Card will make or break some votes for the incumbent.

Moe Turaga wants to run as an independent candidate for Hinkler in the next federal election. Katie Hall

Moe Turaga - Independent

Mr Turaga gave up his dual Fijian citizenship to run for the seat of Hinkler.

Mr Turaga says he believes the people need a voice and hopes to see the Cashless Debit Card repealed.

Richard Pascoe, Labor's candidate for Hinkler. Mike Knott BUN

Richard Pascoe - Labor

Mr Pascoe has come out firing on numerous local issues since declaring his intention to run for Hinkler in August last year.

Mr Pascoe says he believes the member for Hinkler role should be about creating jobs and opportunities so locals have the opportunity to save.