Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.
Politics

A royal commission will determine the facts: MP

Crystal Jones
17th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
MEMBER for Hinkler Keith Pitt said, following on from the announcement of a royal commission into aged care, the elderly deserved the best standard of care.

"Older Australians, who have worked hard and who have contributed so greatly to our society, to their communities and to their own families, deserve to be treated with dignity and receive high-quality aged care when that time of need comes,” he said.

"A royal commission will be able to determine all the facts in this important issue.”

Mr Pitt said he was passionate about aged care.

"I continue to voice my support for aged care workers and residents, as well as call for more boots on the ground where required and access to registered nurses at all times either on call or on shift, depending on the requirements of the residents,” he said.

Mr Pitt said anyone with immediate concerns could contact the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner on 1800 550 552 or email www.agedcarecomplaints.gov.au.

Substantiated claims can result in facilities losing lose their licences if action is not taken.

