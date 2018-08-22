Menu
Morris House: James Thomas (school captain), Tarryn Crozier, Zack Phillips and Lucy Harriman. contributed Simon Young
Community

A rockin' good time for students

22nd Aug 2018 7:04 PM
ROCK Pop Mime is a St Luke's Anglican School event based around the concept of presenting dance and movement to communicate a specific theme to an audience.

The Rock Pop Mime was presented by students from Year 7 to 12 on Friday.

The event was inspired by the worldwide Rock Eisteddfod Challenge with a Bundaberg twist.

House captains led their teams through music and choreography, teaching their team members the routines which were on display at Rock Pop Mime.

A panel of judges was assembled to judge the performances and Hoog House took home the crown for 2018.

The theme for the evening was Big, Bold and Betterand each of the school houses delivered.

Congratulations to all involved for a rockin' good time.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
