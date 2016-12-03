A restaurant table is not a place to change a baby's nappy

A mother insisted on changing her baby on one of the tables, without a care about other patrons eating their meals.

OVER the years, society has changed, and not for the better, as a recent story of a Brisbane restaurant would illustrate.

If that isn't over the top enough, this woman then made out that she was being badly done by when the restaurant owner and nearby customers weren't too happy about it.

This woman said that she wouldn't be back.

Folks, I'm sure that other diners, as well as the restaurant owner, wouldn't want her back.

Folks, yes I know that parents of babies or children still in nappies need changing, but there are places for it.

A restaurant table is not the place.

Unfortunately, in our society today, certain people insist on their so-called rights and that their rights override everyone else.

This woman simply didn't care if she offended people.

Another incident where some people insist that their rights are paramount is the suicide fire-bombing of the commonwealth bank in the Melbourne suburbs of Springvale.

An asylum seeker, running out of money and refused money by the banks, decided to get revenge by fire-bombing the bank.

These people don't care who they injure or kill in the process, or how much property damage that they do. They have the attitude that if they can't get their own way, then they will cause as much trouble as possible.

There was no excuse for this outrage.

It's all very well for people to say we should take these people in, but many of them are troublemakers and should not be allowed in.

We need to toughen up.

M CHALMERS

South Kolan